Humanitarian groups face challenges amid Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) Humanitarian organizations are facing significant challenges as they strive to assist civilians affected by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, while also determining which aid operations can continue safely. These efforts have been further complicated by an intensified blockade of Gaza and the persistent fighting in the region.



Just two days after a surprise rampage by Hamas militants, Israel escalated its airstrikes on Gaza and imposed restrictions on the entry of essential supplies, including food and fuel, into the territory. These actions have raised concerns not only at the United Nations but also among aid groups operating in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people. In response, Hamas has threatened to execute Israelis it has abducted if the Israeli military conducts airstrikes on civilian targets in Gaza without prior warning.



The conflict has resulted in hundreds of casualties and thousands of injuries on both sides, creating urgent humanitarian needs in both Gaza and Israel. Aid organizations are facing the challenging task of providing assistance to those affected while navigating the complex and volatile situation on the ground.

