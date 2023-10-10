$5 Million Injected Into FUJI Exchange's Consensus Trading Zone, Attracting Capital Interest

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





FUJI Exchange recently unveiled its co-builder agreement to all users and launched the consensus trading zone, leading the way in implementing Exchange 3.0 by reconstructing and integrating user relationships. The co-builder agreement serves as the core contract for rebuilding user relationships on the FUJI platform. It redefines the collaborative relationship between users and the platform through a contract that outlines users' rights to participate in platform welfare activities based on their transaction data contributions and receive airdrop rewards. This agreement tightly binds FUJI with its users, creating a highly integrated collaborative relationship.

The Consensus Trading Zone, exclusively designed for co-founders, provides projects and welfare activities within the zone. Smart contracts ensure that all co-founders receive the necessary benefits in full. The first welfare project in the Consensus Trading Zone, Pledge Mining, has garnered market attention and attracted capital interest. An initial investment of $5 million from the Middle East has been injected into the FUJI platform specifically for the construction and operation of the consensus trading zone.

The investment funds originate from a master fund in the Middle East, which previously acted as a core investor in Binance and Coinbase and specializes in supporting promising ventures in the global trading track. This capital injection not only brings $5 million to FUJI but also provides access to the industry's top resources. With capital coordination, FUJI may potentially collaborate with exchange giants like Binance and Coinbase, challenging and potentially replacing the position of other leading exchanges. Reports suggest that capital has arranged a special live broadcast with Binance for FUJI, which, if successful, could be a major move in reshaping the global exchange landscape.

What Does $5 Million Bring to FUJI?

The initial $5 million funds have been officially injected into FUJI Exchange from an offshore account in the Middle East, solidifying capital's entry into FUJI. So, what does $5 million bring to FUJI? The funds will be used as a reserve fund for issuing FUJI's stablecoin, FUSD.







FUSD is a stablecoin, meaning its value is pegged to a fixed value, in this case, a one-to-one benchmark against the US dollar. The initial reserve fund of FUSD amounts to $5 million, and additional issuances will be made in the future if market demand exceeds this amount. FUJI will inject corresponding funds into the reserve to ensure the stability of FUSD and its price in relation to the US dollar.

Issuing FUSD brings several benefits. Firstly, it instills confidence in co-builders by showcasing strong capital support and ensuring sufficient financial backing for the platform's future development. FUSD will be applied to specific scenarios and transactions on FUJI Exchange, enhancing liquidity, consensus, and creating more application opportunities within the FUJI Exchange 3.0 ecological construction plan.

Additionally, FUSD provides security for pledging mining partners. The initial 5 million FUSD will be utilized as a benchmark trading pair within the consensus trading zone. Users who hold consensus can pledge their mining output and receive cash security. This mining model will run long-term, providing miners with increased confidence.

Lastly, the injection of $5 million enhances the platform's capital value. The capital's support indicates the potential for additional capital to follow FUJI. This initial investment acts as a stepping stone for future capitalization operations.

FUJI in the Eyes of Capital

Capital investors always assess the future potential of ventures. FUJI has gained favor from capital due to its comprehensive upgrade of user relationships and community management concepts outlined in the co-builder agreement. The FUJI Co-founder Agreement advocates for the user relationship model of Exchange 3.0, fostering deep integration, mutual advancement, lifelong engagement, and binding between users and the platform. This value proposition aligns precisely with the core competition in the future exchange track, positioning FUJI as a strong challenger in the exchange landscape.







Capital investments in FUJI reflect a focus on the crypto exchange track's competition over the next decade. FUJI has been selected by capital as a participant qualified for the Exchange 3.0 competition. This marks a key moment in the major reshuffling of the trading track and provides an opportunity for FUJI to achieve significant transformation and reach the pinnacle of the industry. Capital has understood FUJI's intentions and provided practical support through their actions. Moving forward, FUJI will strive to accelerate the implementation of its exchange track strategy to attract further capital support.

FUJI: A Powerful Challenger to the Trading Track

Who is FUJI? Currently, FUJI is one of the thousands of qualified exchanges worldwide, part of the exchange track's long tail effect. However, FUJI actively challenges the order established by Exchange 2.0 and is the first to globally define user relationships as the competitive core of Exchange 3.0. FUJI presents the Exchange 3.0 user relationship template through the co-builder agreement.

