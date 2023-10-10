Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be misty and foggy at first, becomes hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT. Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT to the North at first.

Visibility inshore will be 3 to 8 KM/2 KM or less at Northern and Western areas at first. Offshore, it will be 4 to 9 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT to 5 FT, rises to 4 FT at Northern areas. Offshore will be 2 to 4 FT, rises to 8 FT at Northern areas at first.

MENAFN10102023000067011011ID1107218631