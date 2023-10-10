Hong Kong seeks to enhance economic, trade ties with Thailand

(MENAFN) Following a meeting with Thailand's prime minister, Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee announced on Tuesday the city's intention to strengthen its economic and trade connections with Thailand. This decision is part of Hong Kong's strategy to explore additional business opportunities in Southeast Asia, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand its economic growth beyond its borders.



The meeting between Lee and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, which took place on Monday, resulted in an agreement to enhance the already "good and close relations" between the two sides and to facilitate more cultural and economic exchanges between their respective populations.



Hong Kong, a global financial hub, is seeking to redefine its role in Southeast Asia following a prolonged period of COVID-19 restrictions that have had an impact on its economic activities. The city's administration is actively pursuing a strategy to position itself as a crucial link between mainland China and the international community.



By strengthening its economic and trade ties with Thailand, Hong Kong aims to leverage its strategic location and economic prowess to foster growth and create opportunities for businesses in the region. This move aligns with Hong Kong's broader vision of becoming a key player in the dynamic Southeast Asian market.

MENAFN10102023000045015682ID1107218628