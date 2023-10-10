US rules out sending ground soldiers to Israel

(MENAFN) The White House announced on Monday that the US had no plans to send ground soldiers to Israel in the midst of its conflict with Hamas.



"There's no intention to put US troops on the ground," White House National Security Council representative John Kirby informed journalists in a virtual briefing, continuing however that the US is going to safeguard and protect its national security interests "wherever those interests are, including, particularly in that part of the world.”



Kirby stated that the initial wave of security aid to Israel is "already on the way.”



"We'll have more assistance to announce over the coming days to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe that they can or should try and seek advantage from the current situation,” he continued.



When questioned around the chance of Iran’s engagement in the raids by Hamas, Kirby replied there is a "degree of complicity" as Tehran has been backing the group for several years.



He further said, nevertheless, that the United States has not seen “hard, tangible evidence that Iran was directly involved in, participating in, or resourcing, planning these sets of complex attacks that Hamas pulled off over the weekend.”



The United Stated is going to "keep looking at it," Kirby said, while noting that Israeli officials claimed they had yet to find a "smoking gun.”

