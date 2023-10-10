Global Media Outlets Honored 15 Korean Hydrogen Companies At H2 MEET 2023 Global Media Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Torregrossa from H2 Mobile presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) TerraLIX, Hyosung, K-FUELCELL | Images by AVING News

Rachel Parkes from Hydrogen Insight presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) BMT, Hylium Industries, Kolon Industries | Images by AVING News

Jon Smith from H2 View presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) Hyundai Motor Group, EN2CORE Technology, Elcogen | Images by AVING News

Leo Thevenet from Le Café du Geek presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) Hanhwa Impact, Korea Zinc, MiCoPower | Images by AVING News

AVING News presented awards to the media's Top 3 companies. (From top right, clockwise) Approtium, Yes Technology, PANASIA | Images by AVING News

Representatives from Hydrogen Insight, H2 Mobile, H2 View, Le Café du Geek, and AVING NEWS presented awards to their selected companies.

GOYANG, GYEONGGI, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global media outlets have selected and awarded 15 South Korean hydrogen companies at the 'H2 MEET 2023 Global Media Awards,' which took place during the Global Hydrogen Technology Industry Platform 'H2 MEET 2023' exhibition held at KINTEX in Goyang City from September 13 to 15.The awards, presented by H2 Mobile, H2 View, Hydrogen Insight, Le Café du Geek, and AVING NEWS, were based on evaluations of participant companies' audience response, market potential, innovation, global competitiveness, and technological capabilities.The 'H2 MEET 2023 Global Media Awards' saw each media outlet select and award three companies while covering related content.Celebrating its fourth edition, H2 MEET featured 303 companies and organizations from 18 countries worldwide participating in three categories: H2 Production, H2 Storage and distribution, and H2 Utilization. The event size had roughly increased 26% compared to the previous year.The 'H2 MEET 2023 Global Media Awards' selected and awarded the following companies:- H2 Mobile (France): Hyosung, TerraLIX, and K-FUELCELL.- H2 View (UK): Elcogen, Hyundai Motor Group, and EN2CORE technology.- Hydrogen Insight (UK/Norway): KOLON INDUSTRIES, BMT, and Hylium Industries.- Le Café du Geek (France): KOREA ZINC, MiCoPower, and Hanwha Impact.- AVING NEWS (USA/Korea): Approtium, PANASIA, and Yes Technology.H2 MEET (Mobility+Energy+Environment+Technology) is a hydrogen industry exhibition for Korean and international companies and institutions in hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization. The H2 MEET Organizing Committee, consisting of the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, Hydrogen Convergence Alliance (H2 Korea), Hydrogen Energy Network (HYNET), Korea Energy Agency, and Korea Industry Alliance Forum, organized the event. Chevron, TÜV Rheinland, BP, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, FORVIA, and Korea Conformity Laboratories sponsored the event. During the exhibition period, the K-BATTERY SHOW 2023, focusing on secondary battery materials, parts, and equipment, was also held concurrently.

