Nutricosmetics Market Rising At 5% CAGR To Top US$ 8.2 Billion By 2033

Nutricosmetics Market

Nutricosmetics Gain Momentum in the U.S Addressing Synthetic Product Awareness

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In North America, the United States stands as the premier market for nutricosmetics, primarily attributed to its high disposable income levels and the growing awareness among individuals about the adverse effects associated with synthetic products. Furthermore, the prevalence of nutrient deficiencies in the United States is driving an increasing number of people to embrace nutricosmetic products.The global nutricosmetics market size is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from its 2023 valuation of US$ 5 billion to reach US$ 8.2 billion by the end of 2033. This expansion is anticipated at a steady CAGR of 5%. Nutricosmetics, which offer nutritional support for skin, hair, and nail care, are formulated using natural ingredients such as plant extracts, fruits, oils, and seeds. Additionally, substances like coenzyme Q10, fruit extracts, and green tea are frequently employed in the development of these beneficial beauty and wellness productsFor more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways-The Europe nutricosmetics market is anticipated to have a 40% share in the global market in 2022.-Japan is expected to be the dominant nutricosmetics market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.-The U.S. is predicted to dominate the North America nutricosmetics market from 2023 – 2033.-Skin care nutricosmetics are predicted to have a 50% market share by primary function segment.-E-commerce is set to achieve a 40% share of the global nutricosmetics market during the forecast period by distribution channel.Factors Driving Growing Demand for Nutricosmetics:Growing Demand for Nutricosmetics Driven by Health Benefits:Exposure to UV light can lead to photoaging, resulting in visible signs of aging such as wrinkles and brown spots. Nutricosmetics, rich in antioxidants, offer protection against UV damage and help maintain skin collagen, contributing to anti-aging efforts.Additionally, nutricosmetics are utilized as dietary supplements to address arthritis and promote joint health, further enhancing their appeal due to their multiple health benefits. This increasing recognition of their health advantages is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.Rising Popularity of Organic Cosmetics:Organic cosmetics, free from parabens, synthetic ingredients, artificial fragrances, sulfates, phthalates, and petrochemicals, have gained favor among consumers. Nutricosmetic products, which fall under the organic category, are preferred over conventional cosmetics laden with chemicals that can be harsh on the skin and have adverse effects.Traditional cosmetic products often contain chemicals that can permeate the skin and enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to various health issues, including cancer and hormonal imbalances. Given the rising concerns over the side effects associated with chemical-based products, the preference for organic cosmetics has emerged as a significant driver in the global skincare ingredient market.Competitive Landscape:Key nutricosmetic manufacturers are providing smaller-sized product versions in compact packs due to the growing working population and individuals' hectic lifestyles. Top producers of nutricosmetics are constantly releasing new product lines to meet the burgeoning demand, which is expected to significantly fuel market expansion.For instance,In 2020, SDIN launched SunISDIN Softgel capsules, which are a combination of vitamins, antioxidants, and essential minerals. Additionally, these capsules help fight photoaging, impede oxidative stress, and in keeping the skin healthy.A series of mix-in powdered supplements were introduced by Viviscal that are specially prepared with biotin and marine collagen to improve the health of both men's and women's hair.Key Companies Profiled:-Nutrikosm-Shiseido Co. Ltd.-Amway-GNC Holdings Inc.-KORA ORGANICS-Fit & Glow Healthcare Private Limited-Herbalife Nutrition Ltd-Blackmores Limited-PurpleRock UTA Opco LLC-GlaxoSmithKline PLC-Suntory Holdings Limited-Robinson Pharma Inc.-Ashland Inc.-Vitabiotics CompanyKey Segments of Nutricosmetics Industry Research:By Product :-Supplements-Beauty Beverages/DrinksBy Ingredient :-Carotenoids-Vitamins-Omega 3 Fatty Acids-OthersBy Primary Function :-Skin Care-Hair and Nail Care-Weight Management-MultifunctionalBy Distribution Channel :-Modern Trade-Health and Beauty Stores-Specialty Stores-Pharmacy Stores-e-CommerceBy Region :-North America-Europe-Asia Pacific-Latin America-Middle East & AfricaGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Key Questions Covered in the Nutricosmetics Market Report-What is the estimated value of the nutricosmetics market for 2033?-At what CAGR is the market for nutricosmetics expected to progress?-Which factors are mainly boosting nutricosmetics sales?-Which region accounts for the largest share of the global nutricosmetics market?-Who are the top vendors of nutricosmetics across the globe?Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Color Cosmetics Market : The global color cosmetics market is expected to secure US$ 81.74 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global color cosmetics market is projected to display a CAGR of 5.54% while garnering US$ 140.1 Billion.Premium Cosmetics Market : Global demand for premium cosmetics has reached a market value of US$ 125.1 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase rapidly at 7.6% CAGR over the next ten years. By 2033-end, the global premium cosmetics market is forecasted to increase to a size of US$ 261 billion.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

