Biassync Announces Proprietary Cultureconnect Assessmenttm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cultural Competency Training Reimagined by the Ph.D.s at BiasSync®

New tool measures individual levels of cross-cultural effectiveness and boosts organizational performance.

- Michele Ruiz, CEO, BiasSyncLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the face of evolving workplace demographics, BiasSync, a leading provider of science-backed implicit bias measurement and mitigation solutions, today launched its proprietary CultureConnect AssessmentTM.Employees must increasingly have the skills to work effectively with people from various backgrounds and cultures.“Organizations that quickly harness the power of diversity are at an advantage,” says BiasSync CEO Michele Ruiz.“That's why we designed BiasSync's CultureConnect AssessmentTM, the latest in a suite of BiasSync tools to help effectively find and foster employees with the skills and behaviors to help effectively navigate a globalized, multicultural world.”Driven by increasing globalization and multiculturalism, workplace diversity continues to rise. In the United States, workforces have transformed, with previously designated individuals from historically or currently underserved communities projected to surpass 50% of the population by 2050.Through interactive, cultural scenarios, BiasSync's groundbreaking and scientifically-validated CultureConnect AssessmentTM takes employees beyond traditional cultural competency and into workplace scenarios that assess culturally responsive behavior. Participants can explore results and receive actionable recommendations based on their individual CultureConnect Profile. In turn, insights from the aggregated data help organizational leaders build higher-functioning teams, enhance client relationships, lower discrimination risk, and elevate employees' self-awareness in multicultural settings.“As a leading provider of behavior change solutions rooted in the mitigation of implicit bias, we're proud to expand our offerings with the CultureConnect AssessmentTM, helping build thriving teams and ensuring that people of different backgrounds can all feel a sense of inclusion and belonging in their workplace," Ruiz said.This announcement comes shortly after BiasSync released its new DEI Toolkit, which provides DEI professionals, HR leaders, and people managers with the resources they need to create meaningful advancement of DEI efforts within their organizations.The DEI Toolkit, designed to help organizations develop impactful DEI strategic plans, support organizational equity, and mitigate the negative impact of implicit bias in the workplace, includes an expert-crafted Strategic Plan Guide And Customizable Template, the BiasSync Five-Stage Inclusivity Roadmap, comprehensive step-by-step Equity Audit, 45-minute video guide, and four live, virtual Q&A sessions with BiasSync people scientists to provide guidance on key concepts and best practices.The BiasSync DEI Toolkit and the CultureConnect AssessmentTM reflect BiasSync's commitment to pairing data-based insights with the behavioral science needed for impact. To learn more about the DEI Toolkit, visit . To learn more about the CultureConenct AssessmentTM, visit .About BiasSyncLos Angeles-based BiasSync is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company providing science-based solutions designed to help organizations more effectively measure, manage, and mitigate unconscious bias in the work environment. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.For more information, visit

