ED Raids Premises Of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Delhi

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi, officials informed PTI searches are part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation involving him and several others Khan, 49, currently serves as the representative for the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly. The ED is conducting these searches based on the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, PTI reported, AAP MP Sushil Gupta told ANI,“Amanatullah had already got a bail in this case... The court had reprimanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau on this. Now the same thing is being investigated by ED, and they are not going to get a thing.”The federal agency has initiated action in response to both a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR filed against the legislator. These cases are related to alleged corruption associated with illicit appointments within the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan serves as the chairman.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN10102023007365015876ID1107218617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.