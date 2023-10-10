Karnataka: 7 Dead, 6 Injured In SUV-Mining Trucks Collision

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As many as seven people have lost their lives while six others were injured when two mining tipper lorries collided with an SUV car on the outskirts of the Hospet city in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district on Monday, said police.

Vijayanagar SP Srihari Babu informed that the deceased have been identified as Uma, Kenchavva, Bhagya, Anila, Goni Basappa, Bhimalingappa, and Balaka Yuvaraja, the residents of Hospet City, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The accident took place when the SUV was returning from Koolahalli Goni Basaveshwara Temple in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district, police said, adding that there were 13 people in the cruiser.

Currently, the injured are in critical condition at a government hospital.

(Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

