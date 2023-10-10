Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol Get Manoj Bajpayee As New Neighbour In Mumbai's Andheri Luxurious Office Building

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza, have joined the ranks of Bollywood celebrities by investing ₹31 crore in commercial real estate within a project located in Mumbai's Andheri suburb Economic Times, according to information obtained by Floortap and reported by Housing, the couple has made an investment of ₹31 crore in four office units situated on the 12th floor of the Signature building in Oshiwara Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha gets trapped in Israeli-Palestine conflict; Bollywood actor hides in basementET further informed that this project is developed by Veer Savarkar Projects, and each of the office units measures approximately 1,905 square feet, with an individual cost of ₹7.77 crore could not independently confirm the development and his wife paid a stamp duty of ₹1.86 crore for this transaction.

As per the report, back in September, Amitabh Bachchan had acquired four office spaces spanning nearly 8,400 square feet in the commercial project located in Oshiwara, at a cost of approximately ₹29 crore. Bachchan had purchased office units situated on the 21st floor of the building Read: Why B-town celebs are under scanner in Mahadev betting app scamIn recent months, several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgan, have also purchased commercial space in the identical project Read: Shah Rukh Khan gets death threat after Jawan's success; Maharashtra government tightens securityBack in July of this year, Kajol acquired an office space spanning nearly 2,100 square feet in this tower, making the purchase for ₹7.64 crore. In April, her husband, Ajay Devgan, had also acquired five office properties within the same building, amounting to a total of ₹45 crore. These five properties collectively occupy 13,293 square feet and are situated on the 16th and 17th floors of the tower, ET noted, Kartik Aryan has purchased an office space spanning almost 2,100 square feet in the project, securing it for a sum of ₹10 crore a joint investment, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have acquired an office space of similar size, paying a combined amount of ₹9 crore. These details are corroborated by documents accessed through FloorTap, ET reported.



