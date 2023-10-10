Delhi Bungalow Allocation Row: AAP's Raghav Chadha Moves Delhi HC Challenging Patiala Court Order

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday took his case to the Delhi High Court, contesting a trial court's ruling that had overturned an interim order preventing the Rajya Sabha secretariat from evicting him from the government bungalow he was alloted reported by PTI, the request for an expedited hearing of the plea was made before a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, who consented to include it on the court's docket for Wednesday Read: 'BJP leaving no stone unturned to target vocal MPs' says Raghav Chadha on cancellation of his allotted accommodationChadha's legal representative conveyed that the Member of Parliament had been served with an eviction notice, and the process of eviction is currently in progress. She noted that there was a previous stay order issued by the trial court, but it has since been lifted an order dated October 5, the trial court stated that Chadha cannot assert an unequivocal entitlement to remain in the government bungalow for the entirety of his term as a Rajya Sabha MP, even following the cancellation of his allotment Read: AAP MP Raghav Chadha may lose govt bungalow as Delhi court lifts interim stay on dispossession orderThe trial court's observation was made when it lifted an interim order issued on April 18, which had instructed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Chadha from the government bungalow court highlighted that the interim relief had been granted to Chadha with the understanding that he would not be removed from the accommodation without the proper legal procedures being followed.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN10102023007365015876ID1107218612