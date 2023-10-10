Bengaluru: Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life, Yellow Alert For The Next 48 Hours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru city experienced relentless rain on Monday evening, leading to widespread disruption. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that similar rain conditions are expected to persist for the next two days in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas.

The Meteorological Department has officially declared a yellow alert for the city, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Over the next forty-eight hours, Bengaluru city and the Bengaluru rural districts are expected to witness heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Cloudy weather is expected to prevail in the Silicon City for the next two days.

The downpour in Bengaluru began on Monday afternoon and continued well into the night, causing significant inconvenience to the city's residents. The evening rain resulted in traffic jams, particularly affecting those commuting home from work. Several major roads in the city experienced waterlogging, exacerbating the situation. Notable areas affected included Tumkur Road's Nameghatta Cross, Electronic City, Mysore Road, MG Road, Rupena Agrahara, Chikkapete, Hennur's Thani Sandra Junction, and Hebbal's Kasturi Garden Road.

In addition to these areas, heavy rainfall was reported in Vijayanagar, Sadashivanagar, Rajajinagar, Madiwala, Malleswaram, Chamarajpet, Shivajinagar, Basavanagudi, Koramangala, and Hanumanthanagar.

Residents and authorities have been advised to take necessary precautions in light of the ongoing rain and the IMD's forecast for further downpours. As the city grapples with the challenges posed by the inclement weather, residents are urged to stay safe and exercise caution while navigating the waterlogged streets.