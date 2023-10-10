Israel-Hamas War Impact: Gold Turns Costlier By Rs 660 In 2 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The effects of the war between Israel and Hamas are now visible. Gold has become costlier by Rs 660 in just two days. Yesterday, the rate of 24 carat gold had increased by Rs 440 per 10 grams. Today gold has increased by Rs 220 to Rs 58,350. Know the gold rate on October 10...

Due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, gold has become costlier by Rs 660 in 2 days. Let us take a look at today's rate in different cities...

The price of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is Rs 58,350 per 10 grams today.

Today, the rate of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 58,200 per 10 grams.

The price of 24-carat gold in Kolkata is Rs 58,200 per 10 grams today.

The rate of 24-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 58,530 per 10 grams today.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad is Rs 58,200 per 10 grams.

In Ahmedabad, 24-carat gold costs Rs 58,250 per 10 grams today.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Jaipur is Rs 58,350 per 10 grams.

Today, the price of 24-carat gold in Lucknow is Rs 58,350 per 10 grams.

Today, the price of 24 carat gold in Patna is Rs 58,250 per 10 grams.