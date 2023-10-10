Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat Visited Golden Temple In Amritsar With Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda To Celebrate Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Pulkit Samrat is basking in the success of the recently released film Fukrey 3, the third installment of the beloved series that has once again captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances. To celebrate the film's success, Pulkit, accompanied by his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings and express gratitude.

Pulkit took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself and Kriti in matching white attire, striking a pose against the picturesque backdrop of the Golden Temple. In his heartfelt caption, he expressed his immense gratitude and joy as Fukrey 3 crossed the 100-crore mark worldwide. He attributed this incredible milestone to the unwavering love of their audience and the blessings of the Almighty. He concluded his note with a special mention of the Fukrey 3 team, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

Fukrey, the franchise that began in 2013 and continued with Fukrey Returns five years later, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. The film brings back the beloved cast of the previous installments, including Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma, with a cameo appearance by Ali Fazal.

On the professional front, Pulkit Samrat has an exciting lineup of projects, including Suswagatam Khushmadeed and Tuesdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for her own captivating projects. She will grace the screen in director Ram Chiru's highly-anticipated film, Sanju Mattu Geetha 2, where she shares the screen with acclaimed actors Anant Nag and Nagashekar. Additionally, Kriti will be seen in director Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy-drama, Housefull 5.