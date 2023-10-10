Animal Song Hua Main Releases On THIS Date; Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Mid-Air Liplock Steals The Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated song "Hua Main," featuring the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to captivate audiences when it releases on October 11, 2023. The announcement came following a teaser from the makers of "Animal."

In the newly unveiled poster for the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are depicted in a passionate lip-lock mid-air on an airplane. The backdrop showcases snow-capped mountains, adding to the intrigue and allure of their connection.

Rashmika Mandanna enthusiastically shared the song announcement on her social media platforms, declaring, "Hua main. Out tomorrow.. This song is 'fire,' and I personally love it in all the versions. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam."

"Animal" delves into the complex dynamics between a father and son. Ranbir Kapoor portrays the son, whose unwavering devotion and obsession with his father (played by Anil Kapoor) lead to unexpected conflicts when the father fails to fully comprehend the depth of his son's affection.

Apart from the lead duo of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, "Animal" also features Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. The film will primarily be released in Hindi, with dubbed versions available in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The teaser for "Animal" was unveiled in September, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday. This collaboration marks Ranbir's first project with the director and the entire star-studded cast, creating heightened anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike.