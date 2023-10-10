Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices Surge By Rs 240 For One Sovereign; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

Today, gold prices have increased throughout Kerala. It has continued to climb after October 7. Gold prices have soared since the Israel-Hamas conflict started. The price of gold fluctuates in response to global price changes. Gold prices increased by Rs 240 today for one sovereign (pavan). In just four days, gold prices have risen by Rs 1000. One sovereign of gold is currently worth Rs 42,920 on the market.



The market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs.5365. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4433. There is no change in the price of silver. A gram of common silver costs Rs 75. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.



October gold price at a glance:



October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560.



October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080.



October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080.



October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000



October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price now stands at Rs 42,920.