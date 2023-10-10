Tiger Shroff's Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Disha Patani Backs His Upcoming Film 'Ganapath' In SPECIAL Way

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating for several years. They hit the headlines last year after it was reported that the two had broken up. Over the years, Disha and Tiger got spotted and papped together. But this duo never confirmed their rumoured relationship. Yesterday, the trailer of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ganapath was released and unveiled. The rumoured ex-girlfriend of Tiger, Disha, has backed and supported his film by sharing its trailer.

'Ganapath' trailer was released yesterday, leaving fans and audiences across the nation in absolute awe while raising the excitement for its arrival on October 20, globally. As soon as the trailer dropped, several celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Sharma, and others took to their Instagram stories to share the trailer of Ganapath. Bollywood actress and rumoured ex-girlfriend of Tiger, Disha Patani, also showed immense support for his film by sharing the poster of Ganapath featuring Tiger and a link to the trailer. She captioned it as "Trailer out now" with a star emoticon.

Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023, coinciding with Dussehra. The 'Ganapath' trailer has received rave reviews from fans, industry and netizens for its powerful storyline, excellent action sequences, and phenomenal action sequences. The trailer has a perfect amalgamation of drama, action, thrill, suspense, love, science, mythology, fiction, compelling storyline with powerful action sequences, foot-tapping songs, phenomenal performances that only have raised the excitement and zealousness among fans to witness this much-awaited action-packed extravaganza with a zing of science-fiction with nuanced acting and performances by Tiger, Kriti and global Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

