Israel-Hamas War: The Faces World Won't Forget

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Over the past 74 hours, Israel has suffered a devastating toll, with over 900 lives lost in attacks carried out by the Palestinian terror organization Hamas. The nation is still recovering bodies from the shocking weekend assault on southern Israeli towns

Even as Israel launched retaliatory strikes, it released photos of some of their soldiers and citizens who died fighting the war against Hamas.



Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has already pledged: "What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations."

Citizens of more than 20 countries are among those killed and missing in Hamas attacks

This beautiful couple was slaughtered in their homes by Hamas terrorists.

Amit and Nir took this photo while hiding in the bushes from Hamas terrorists who slaughtered hundreds of young Israelis at a music festival