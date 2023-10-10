Leo: Censor Board Orders 13 Changes, Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer To Mute Abuses

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Censor Board has approved Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Leo', albeit with a few adjustments. The film which is set to be released on October 19, has been rated U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification. The Board has also reportedly ordered 13 alterations to the film, including the muting of swear words. The Censor Certificate of 'Leo' has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), and it depicts the 13 changes that the CBFC has requested from 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Apart from directing the crew to muffle the swear words, the board has also instructed the team to make changes to the film's gore scenes. 'Leo' will have a run time of 164 minutes (2 hours 44 minutes) after the revisions and edits.

Censor Certificate





'Leo' is an action thriller starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand. Sanjay Dutt will also be part of the film. The script was co-written by Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's music, and Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj handled cinematography and editing, respectively.

The film's trailer was released last week and it got everyone talking. According to the trailer, the film is about a 'mild-mannered' café owner who becomes a local hero after committing an act of violence. However, he quickly begins to face repercussions from his old life. In the film, we see not just Vijay's former life haunting him, but also a cruel Sanjay Dutt as the villain.