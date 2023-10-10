AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Moves Delhi HC Against Patiala Court's Decision On Bungalow Allotment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday (October 10) took his legal battle to the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's decision that overturned an interim order preventing his eviction from a government bungalow allotted to him. It is reportedly said that Chadha's plea for an expedited hearing was presented before a bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula. The bench agreed to schedule the case for Wednesday.

Chadha's legal representative informed the court that the AAP leader had received an eviction notice, and the eviction process is currently underway. She noted that a previous stay order, which had temporarily halted his eviction, had been lifted.

Tragic accident in Karnataka's Hospet: Lorry-SUV collision claims 7 lives of family

On October 5, the trial court ruled that Chadha could not assert an absolute right to remain in the government bungalow for the duration of his term as a Rajya Sabha MP, even after the cancellation of his allotment.

The trial court's decision came as it lifted an interim order issued on April 18, which had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to evict Chadha from the government accommodation.

The court emphasized that the interim relief had been granted to Chadha with the expectation that he would not be removed from the premises unless proper legal procedures were followed.

Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with Israel amid Hamas attack | WATCH