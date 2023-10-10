Strike begins at 3 General Motors facilities in Canada amid labor dispute

(MENAFN) Early Tuesday, auto workers at three General Motors facilities in Canada initiated a strike due to the inability to reach an agreement with the automaker. These workers, who are members of the union Unifor, comprise over 4,200 employees at these plants. They had previously issued a warning that a strike would commence if no agreement was reached with GM by the local midnight deadline.



“We made some progress throughout the day, but sadly not enough,” Unifor Leader Lana Payne informed journalists. She stated the union was still talking to the firm, then there was “a lot of ground that needed to be covered to reach a tentative agreement.”



The decision was made following the approval of a new three-year labor contract with Ford by Unifor workers in the previous month. They are now pursuing a comparable contract with GM.



“This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement. The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern, not today, not ever,” Payne claimed.

