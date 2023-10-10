CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES


Bid date, 2023-10-10
Auction date 2023-10-10
Settlement date 2023-10-11
Maturity Date 2023-10-18
Nominal amount 1 095 billion SEK
Interest rate 4.00 %
Bid times 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Bids are made to phone number 08-696 69 70
Confirmation of bids to e-mail
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume 1 095 billion SEK
Allocation Time 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term 1 095 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment 0 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2023-10-10




