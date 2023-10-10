Federal reserve keeps interest rates unchanged amid inflation optimism

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve made the decision to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged, signaling a temporary halt to its aggressive efforts to combat inflation. This decision is grounded in a growing sense of optimism that the United States can attain more typical price levels without plunging into a recession.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which serves as the Fed's governing body on interest rates, released projections along with a statement on Wednesday. These projections indicate that the central bank anticipates a single rate increase before the end of this year, while interest rates are expected to gradually decrease starting in the following year.



Furthermore, the projections provided a more upbeat outlook for the performance of the US economy. They indicate an expectation of 2.1 percent economic growth next year, which is notably higher than the 1 percent growth rate predicted in June by the FOMC for 2024.

