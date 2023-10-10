US Senators visit China amid Middle East conflict, strained relations

(MENAFN) On Monday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his appreciation for a more robust statement from China denouncing the killing and abduction of Israeli and foreign civilians by Hamas. This statement came about during a bipartisan congressional visit to Beijing, which included an extended meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Schumer led a delegation of six senators to China with the primary aim of stabilizing relations, particularly following a significant deterioration in recent years due to various issues such as trade disputes, US support for Taiwan, human rights concerns, and others. This delegation, comprising both Democrats and Republicans, marked the first visit by US lawmakers to China since 2019. It took place against the backdrop of increasing criticism of China in the US Congress, coinciding with China's growing global influence.



Before meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Schumer expressed his disappointment with China's failure to strongly condemn the attack on Israel and convey sympathy for the nation and its people.

