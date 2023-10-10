US has no info to verify allegations that Iran assists Hamas plan for raids

(MENAFN) The US stated on Monday that it had no evidence to imply that Iran assisted Hamas in planning a first-of-its-kind assault on Israel, in which the organization's agents entered the nation via land, sea, and air while being pounded by missiles.



An anonymous senior Defense Department representative told reporters that while Iran is undoubtedly "in the picture" given its long history of supporting Hamas, "we have no information corroborating the specifics of" Iran's alleged assistance for and approval of the operation.



However, the person argued that Iran has been giving increasingly sophisticated weapons to groups like Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and others throughout the region for years.



"We're always continuously and continually assessing our understanding of the Iran-backed terror network across the region. And we've been very clear for years that Iranian support to a variety of militia groups, the sophistication of weapons its providing has been increasing," the representative declared.



"This is not something new. It's been going on for years," the spokesperson continued.

