India Automotive Stamping Market Is Expected To Be Worth Of US$ 18.86 Billion At CAGR Of 10.5 % By 2033 End

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

India's automotive industry surges with booming car production, sales, and a growing presence in automotive stamping.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The India automotive stamping market is projected to reach US$ 18.86 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.5%. This marks a substantial increase from the estimated value of US$ 6.94 billion in 2023.The expansion of India's automotive industry directly translates into increased demand for automotive stamping components. As more vehicles are produced, the need for stamped parts such as body panels, chassis components, and engine parts rises, driving the market growth.India's status as a key automobile producer contributes to the automotive stamping market growth. With the production of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers on the rise, there is a consistent demand for stamped components that are essential for vehicle assembly.The "Make in India" campaign and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 promote domestic manufacturing and attract investments in the automotive sector. These initiatives create a favorable environment for automotive stamping manufacturers, as they encourage local production, leading to increased demand for stamped components.Request Sample Report: Empower Your Industry Understanding with Invaluable InsightsLightweighting has become a crucial aspect of vehicle design as it helps improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Automotive stampings made from lightweight materials such as aluminum and advanced high-strength steels enable automakers to achieve weight reduction goals, driving the demand for such components.The expanding middle-class population in India has increased the demand for passenger vehicles. As more people are able to afford cars, the automotive industry experiences a surge in production, leading to increased demand for automotive stampings.Infrastructure projects, such as the construction of highways and bridges, stimulate the demand for commercial vehicles. These vehicles require various stamped components like chassis frames and suspension parts. This has fueled the India automotive stamping market expansion.Indian automotive stamping manufacturers capitalize on export opportunities due to factors such as cost competitiveness, skilled labor, and adherence to quality standards. Expanding into international markets diversifies their customer base and drives market growth.The Indian government's emphasis on electric vehicle adoption creates new opportunities for automotive stamping manufacturers. EVs require specific components, such as battery enclosures and structural components, which drive the demand for specialized stamped parts.Global automakers establishing manufacturing facilities in India promote the localization of the automotive supply chain. This shift creates partnerships with local automotive stamping manufacturers, boosting their market share and driving the overall growth of the industry.Stricter safety regulations and emission norms in India necessitate the use of high-quality stamped components to ensure vehicle safety and compliance. This drives the demand for automotive stamping components that meet the required safety standards and regulatory requirements.The abundant pool of skilled labor, including engineers and technicians, supports the growth of the India automotive stamping market. The availability of a skilled workforce enables efficient production, innovation, and adaptation to changing industry needs, driving the overall market.“India Automotive Stamping industry is poised for substantial growth. Their comprehensive analysis indicates that a combination of increasing demand for automobiles, a shift towards lightweight vehicle components, and advancements in technology are set to drive significant expansion in this sector. This research provides invaluable insights for industry stakeholders and investors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within India's automotive stamping market”-Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.Key Takeaways from the India Automotive Stamping MarketIn 2023, the global automotive stamping market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 11.01 billion. With a projected CAGR of 5.3% until 2033, the global market is expected to exceed US$ 18.46 billion.In 2022, the automotive stamping industry in India reached a market size of US$ 6.88 billion, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.1%.The passenger car segment held the leading market share of 28.7% in the India automotive stamping industry in 2022. From 2022 to 2023, the automotive industry in India manufactured a total of 4,578,639 passenger cars.The electric vehicle market is growing rapidly in India, creating new opportunities for automotive stamping companies.The steel segment commanded a market share of 54.4% and emerged as the dominant player in the India automotive stamping industry in 2022. High-strength steels are gaining popularity in automotive stamping due to their superior strength, stiffness, and fatigue resistance.The rapid growth of the aftermarket segment in India is generating fresh opportunities for automotive stamping companies to supply replacement parts.The Indian automotive stamping industry is becoming increasingly competitive with the entry of international players. This is driving innovation and market investment, which is likely to create new opportunities for domestic players.Competitive Landscape in the India Automotive Stamping MarketKey players are actively engaged in various activities to maintain a strong market presence. They focus on advanced technology integration, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding their production capacities. These players also invest in research and development to enhance manufacturing processes, improve product quality, and cater to evolving customer demands. Additionally, they emphasize sustainability practices and adopt eco-friendly initiatives to align with environmental regulations and meet customer expectations.Key Players in the India Automotive Stamping Market:Automotive Stampings and Assemblies LtdJBM GroupKlt Automotive and Tubular Products LimitedAutocomp Corporation Panse Pvt. LtdOmax Auto LtdMahindra CIE Automotive LimitedSona Koyo Steering Systems LimitedExplore In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Details, Uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and ChallengesIndia Automotive Stamping Market Segmentation:By Stamping:Hot StampingCold StampingBy Vehicle:Two-WheelerThree-WheelerPassenger CarCommercial VehicleBy Product:Body StampingNon-Body StampingBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaAbout Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI is the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube