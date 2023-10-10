Professional Tradeshow: Solar PV World EXPO Build A Platform Helps Boosting International Solar Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With 2000 quality exhibitors,150,000 sq.m., together with the world-leading companies Longi, Tongwei, Trina, Jinko, show the whole-chain of the solar industry.

GUANGZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 2024 Solar PV World Expo (PV Guangzhou)Date: August 8th-10th, 2024Venue: China Import & Export Fair ComplexAddress: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, ChinaWebsite:With gathering the foremost solar photovoltaic brands in China, Solar PV World Expo, one of the largest and most influential PV trade shows in China, is a strategic platform not only for domestic and international manufacturers to display their advanced solar products as well as technology but also for professional distributors to import quality products. Having been held for a consecutive 14 years, the event is highly recommended by insiders, professional institutions and international media,which can help overseas solar photovoltaic companies to find first-hand opportunities!Preview of PV Guangzhou 2024After 15 years' development, PV Guangzhou has successfully made itself one of the most well-known and popular solar photovoltaic expos in China, attracting a lot of world-famous companies as exhibitors, such as JA Solar, Longi, Chint Solar, AKCOME, AP System, Kstar, SOFAR SOLAR, Growatt Solar, SAJ, Snadi Energy, Techfine Electronic, Top One Power Technology, GINLONG, UNIEXPV, Mibet, IVNT, Afore, Kingfeels, and so forth.Exhibition Scope−Photovoltaic Production Equipment: silicon rod silicon block silicon ingot production equipment, silicon wafer production equipment, battery production equipment, solar panels/modules production equipment, film version of the battery production equipment, and etc.−Production Technology & Research Equipment: photovoltaic cells, related PV components, PV raw material, PV project and system, and etc.−Solar Application Products: solar street lamp, lawn lamp, yard lamp, beacon lights, agricultural insecticide lamps, chargers, lights, traffic warning lights and other solar information display screen.If you don't want to miss out on this grand event, then please mark its date and venue, and register for your free digital ticket now!

