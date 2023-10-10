US collaborates with Israel for secure travel amid conflict

(MENAFN) Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the United States is collaborating with Israel to ensure secure travel in the region following an attack by Hamas militants on the country over the weekend.



"Just spoke with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog about the horrific attacks on Israel," Buttigieg posted in X on Saturday, "America stands with the people of Israel and we are working together to support safe travel in the region."



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has advised US airlines and pilots to exercise caution when operating in Israeli airspace. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued to inform pilots and operators about this advisory "potentially hazardous situation in Israel airspace due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza."



During the ongoing conflict, leading US airlines chose to temporarily halt their flights to Israel, citing concerns for the safety of both passengers and crew members. This decision was made pending improvements in the overall security situation. American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines have all issued safety advisories in light of the situation.



Furthermore, the US Embassy located in Jerusalem released a safety alert on Monday. This alert was specifically directed at US citizens who were looking to safely depart the region amid the ongoing hostilities. The embassy's notice aimed to provide guidance and support to American citizens navigating the challenging circumstances.



"There are active military operations in the Gaza periphery and Gaza, as well as rocket and mortar fire in the Gaza periphery," the US Embassy in Jerusalem stated. "The Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza is closed until further notice, and US citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt."

