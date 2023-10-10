(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Investor News
10 October 2023 10.00 am
Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on 26 October 2023
Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on Thursday 26 October 2023 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at
Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 26 October 2023 at 10.30 am Finnish time. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.
Conference call:
You can access the teleconference by registering on the link:
After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.
Webcast:
To access the audio webcast go to
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO
For additional information please contact
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
MENAFN10102023004107003653ID1107218271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.