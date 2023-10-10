Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Device Market To Reach US$ 820 Million At 5.5% CAGR By 2033: Fact.MR Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Fact, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Non-surgical Skin Tightening Device Market is projected to expand at 5.5% CAGR and reach a size of US$ 820 million by the end of 2033. The non-surgical skin tightening devices business involves the production and sale of non-invasive or minimally invasive devices and technologies designed to tighten and rejuvenate the skin without the need for surgery. These tools are used in cosmetic procedures to treat wrinkles, sagging skin, and lack of elasticity. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 820 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



Non-surgical skin tightening uses targeted energy to heat the deeper skin layers, promoting the creation of elastin and collagen. It is a minimally invasive procedure. In turn, this gradually improves the tone and texture of the skin. Demand for these devices is expected to grow due to the considerable increase in the prevalence of certain medical problems.

Cost-effectiveness of these procedures compared to invasive operations and the large number of people prioritizing their aesthetic appearance are also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the non-surgical skin tightening device market. Availability of cutting-edge technologies and reputable healthcare facilities is also projected to support market expansion. The market for non-surgical skin tightening is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising approvals for cutting-edge goods like laser-based skin tightening treatments.

Market Competition

The market for non-surgical skin tightening devices exhibits moderate competition and is characterized by the presence of several key players. These prominent industry participants are actively engaged in the introduction of advanced skin-tightening technologies and are also seeking collaborative partnerships to uphold their leading positions within the market.

In June 2022, Cynosure introduced the FDA-cleared PicoSure Pro apparatus. PicoSure Pro is a 755nm picosecond laser system that employs pressure, rather than heat, to address undesired pigmentation and revitalize the skin, suitable for all skin types.

Key Segments of Non-surgical Skin Tightening Device Industry Research Report

By Type By Treatment Type By Portability By End User By Application

Laser-based Devices

Radio Frequency Devices Ultrasound Devices

Non-Invasive Minimally Invasive

Portable Standalone

Hospitals

Cosmetic Surgery Centers

Dermatology Clinics Beauty Salons

Face Lifting

Body Lifting Anti-Aging



“ There is growing demand for non-surgical cosmetic treatments as people seek less invasive alternatives to traditional surgical procedures. The aging population, particularly in developed countries, is a significant market driver. As people age, they often seek solutions to combat the signs of aging, such as loose skin and wrinkles. Due to rising consumer interest in non-surgical cosmetic treatments and technological improvements, the market for non-surgical skin tightening devices has been expanding,” says a Fact analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global non-surgical skin tightening device market stands at US$ 475 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for non-surgical skin tightening devices is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is projected to touch US$ 820 million by the end of 2033.

Sales of laser-based devices are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

The radio frequency devices segment is projected to expand at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market in China is projected to expand at 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market in Germany is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Radio frequency devices are projected to account for 35% of the market in 2023. The dermatology clinics segment is expected to advance at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the non-surgical skin tightening device market with historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (laser-based devices, radio frequency devices, ultrasound devices), treatment type (non-invasive, minimally invasive), portability (portable, standalone), application (face lifting, body lifting, anti-aging), and end user (hospitals, cosmetic surgery centers, dermatology clinics, beauty salons), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

