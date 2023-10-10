Dubai World Trade Centre Leads Sustainability In MICE - Continues Green Globe Compliance With A 90% Score

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Located in the heart of Dubai, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) stands as an iconic symbol of the city's dynamic growth and flourishing trade. Established in 1979, DWTC has evolved into the Middle East's premier event venue, playing a pivotal role in promoting global business, trade, and tourism in the region.First certified by Green Globe in 2020, Dubai World Trade Centre's (DWTC) recent recertification, with a 90% compliance score, is testament to its unwavering commitment to sustainable event management practices. This prestigious certification recognizes DWTC's dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic prosperity, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the events industry.Over the years, DWTC has hosted a diverse and extensive range of events, catering to various industries and interests. From international trade fairs and consumer exhibitions to high-profile conferences, conventions, and entertainment extravaganzas, the venue's versatility knows no bounds. With its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location, DWTC is the preferred choice for event organizers seeking a world-class platform to showcase their offerings.The scale of DWTC's impact is truly remarkable, attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world. Each year, countless professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and enthusiasts converge at this bustling hub of commerce, contributing to the thriving business ecosystem of Dubai.In the pursuit of this esteemed certification, Dubai World Trade Centre has implemented a range of environmentally friendly initiatives, such as adopting renewable energy sources, optimizing waste management strategies, and implementing water conservation practices. Additionally, DWTC has champions community engagement, promotes sustainable local sourcing and supports educational programs focused on environmental awareness.In line with the Dubai Can program, and its strong commitment to sustainability, DWTC requests all event organizers to be a part of the No-Plastic Bottles initiative. From the 1st of May 2023, the Dubai World Trade Centre has requested all event organizers provide water in recyclable cans and bottle and avoid the use of plastic bottles in the Centre.DWTC Centre has also joined forces with the United Arab Emirate's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) to be part of the Clean Up the UAE campaign. This effort supports efficient waste management and raises awareness of environmental protection. As part of the campaign, DWTC management and staff joined with thousands of volunteers to Clean Up the Desert, removing litter and waste from natural areas.Additionally, DWTC participated in Emirates Environment Group's (EEG), Recycle, Reforest, Repeat project. In a twelve-month period, DTWC was able to recycle 18,303 kg of paper and then go on to plant 18 trees as part of the urban afforestation of Dubai. In line with DWTC's commitment to Green Globe Certification as well as the Dubai Green Label, this greening initiative made a significant contribution to the UAE's sustainability.For more information, contact:Bhavna ThaparDirector - Corporate CommunicationsDubai World Trade CentreDubai, United Arab EmiratesPhone: +971 4 308 6670

