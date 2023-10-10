Sopra Banking Software Launches The First AI-Enabled Core Banking System In Software-As-A-Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARIS, FRANCE, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is thrilled to launch its next-generation, modular, real-time, fully cloud-native core banking platform, marking a significant leap in the evolution of business-critical banking systems.

The fully redeveloped cloud-native platform is a significant milestone for SBS's large customer base, unlocking the potential of both cloud technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

"After years of investments and a successful 18-month beta launch, the new version of the SBP Core Platform is now available to all our customers. With its open architecture, high scalability, and integrated AI capabilities, we anticipate this platform will be a game changer for banks. Delivered in Software-as-a-Service, it offers cost efficiency, the highest level of security, and seamless product updates, ensuring our customers can access our latest innovations without lengthy migration projects," stated Eric Bierry, CEO at Sopra Banking Software.

Designed to support the most comprehensive range of banking services available, SBP Core Platform encompasses key domains, including deposits, payments, lending, compliance, and regulatory reporting. It seamlessly integrates with SBS's Digital Engagement Platform, delivering a cost-effective and rapid time-to-market solution for banks seeking a full end-to-end banking platform ('front-to-back'). It helps provide an improved experience for both customers and employees, allowing a sharp focus on efficiency and productivity.

"A few years ago, we pioneered the introduction of a component-based core banking platform. Today, we aspire to be at the forefront of integrating AI into essential banking systems. This is not a future vision; it's our current reality. And we are dedicated to making it accessible to everyone through significant and ongoing investments in the years to come," added Michel De Bolle, CPO at Sopra Banking Software.

The SBP Core Platform is offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and comes with a completely pre-configured Model Bank, allowing customers to adopt the solution very quickly and benefit from significantly lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). Since its inception, the platform's underlying architecture was designed to provide a cloud-native development and runtime environment tailored to meet the specific needs of the financial services industry, allowing best-in-class SaaS operations characterized by high availability and top-tier security.

About Sopra Banking Software:

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that's helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia's Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000-person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit .

