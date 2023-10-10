Solifi Is Recognized As One Of Great Places To Work By The Secured Lender

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2023 listing identifies the best companies to work for in the secured finance industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Solifi , a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced The Secured Lender named Solifi on its 2023 Great Places to Work list. This recognition is testament to Solifi's commitment to attract and retain talent by offering an employee value proposition that includes opportunities to learn and grow as part of a dynamic global team, market-competitive compensation and benefits, a flexible work environment and the chance contribute regardless of your role.

A blend of experienced employees and new talent offers Solifi team members and customers alike the benefits of decades of valuable experience as well as new ideas and fresh perspectives. Solifi's global profile allows them to execute industry-changing business with a diverse set of clients worldwide, and the team is provided with the training and resources they need to advance their career.

“I am thrilled that Solifi has been recognized for our commitment to cultivating a positive work culture,” says David Hamilton, CEO of Solifi.“Solifi aims to continue creating an inclusive and diverse culture of innovation where employees feel empowered and supported. With customers at the heart of everything we do, we look to provide an environment where the team can be forward thinkers and solve challenges in ways that suit the needs of the team and our customers.”

Find Solifi's full company profile in The Secured Lender September edition. Please visit our careers page at /careers/ to learn more about Solifi and open positions.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit .



