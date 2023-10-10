Fiber Reinforced Composites Market | New Innovation And Future Demand Dynamics By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The fiber reinforced composites industry is a sector of manufacturing and materials engineering that focuses on the production and application of composite materials made by combining a matrix material with reinforcing fibers. These composites offer a combination of properties that make them valuable in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, construction, marine, sports and leisure, and more.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fiber reinforced composites market was pegged at $84.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $131.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Here's an overview of the fiber-reinforced composites industry:

Materials: Fiber-reinforced composites typically consist of two main components: a matrix material and reinforcing fibers. The matrix can be made of polymers, metals, or ceramics, while the fibers are usually made of materials like glass, carbon, aramid (Kevlar), or natural fibers (e.g., hemp or flax). The choice of materials depends on the specific application and the desired properties of the composite.

Manufacturing Processes: The manufacturing of fiber-reinforced composites involves several processes, including fiber selection, resin impregnation, curing, and shaping. Common manufacturing techniques include hand lay-up, resin infusion, filament winding, pultrusion, and compression molding. Each method has its advantages and is chosen based on the required properties of the final composite.

Rise in demand from the automotive & aerospace sector, use of fiber reinforced composites in the electronics & electrical industry, and demand from the construction sector have boosted the global fiber reinforced composites market. However, high raw material price hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in wind energy markets and emerging market for recycled composite materials are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Applications:

- Aerospace: Fiber-reinforced composites are widely used in aircraft and spacecraft due to their lightweight and high strength-to-weight ratio.

- Automotive: Composites are used to reduce the weight of vehicles, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance crash safety.

- Construction: They are employed in building materials, bridges, and infrastructure for their durability and resistance to corrosion.

- Marine: Composites are used in boat hulls and components due to their resistance to water and corrosion.

- Sports and Leisure: They are used in the construction of sporting equipment like tennis rackets, golf clubs, and bicycle frames.

- Wind Energy: Composites are used in wind turbine blades to reduce weight and increase efficiency.

The global fiber reinforced composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, end-user industry, and region. Based on fiber type, the glass fibers segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the carbon fibers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Advantages:

- High Strength-to-Weight Ratio: Composites are strong and lightweight, making them ideal for applications where weight reduction is critical.

- Corrosion Resistance: They are often more resistant to corrosion than traditional materials like steel or aluminum.

- Design Flexibility: Composites can be molded into complex shapes, allowing for innovative designs.

- Fatigue Resistance: Composites can have excellent fatigue properties, making them suitable for dynamic applications.

On the basis of resin type, the thermoset composites segment dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the segment of the thermoplastic composites is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Challenges:

- Cost: High-quality composite materials can be expensive.

- Recycling: Recycling and disposal of composites can be challenging.

- Quality Control: Ensuring consistent quality in composite manufacturing can be complex.

Research and Innovation: The industry is continually evolving, with ongoing research into new materials, manufacturing techniques, and applications. Advancements in nanocomposites and biocomposites, as well as sustainable and recyclable composites, are areas of active research.

The global fiber reinforced composites market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Regulations: Depending on the application, there may be specific regulations and standards governing the use of fiber-reinforced composites, especially in aerospace and automotive industries.

The fiber-reinforced composites industry plays a crucial role in various sectors by providing materials that offer a balance of strength, weight, and durability, making them indispensable in modern engineering and manufacturing. It continues to grow and adapt to meet the evolving demands of various industries while addressing sustainability and environmental concerns.

The global fiber reinforced composites market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Hexcel Corporation, Avient Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SABIC, Rochling Group, Solvay SA, SGL Carbon, TPI Composites Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.

