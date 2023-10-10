Bare Metal Cloud Market Remarkable Expansion: Achieving A $56.6 Billion Valuation In 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bare Metal Cloud Market Research

Intensifying utilization of bare metal cloud and expanding application in the BFSI sector are driving bare metal cloud market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A bare metal server is a physical computer specifically designed to run dedicated services without any interruptions for extended periods. It is highly stable, durable, and reliable. Significant benefits include direct access to the server and the ability to leverage all underlying hardware architectures. However, despite the flexibility and cost advantages that virtualized computing instances offer, there are downsides, particularly those linked to resource competition, or the "noisy neighbor problem".

According to the report, the bare metal cloud industry generated $5.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $56.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Intensifying utilization of bare metal cloud and expanding application in the BFSI sector, the cost-efficient benefits of bare metal cloud, integration of big data and IoT by several organizations drive the growth of the global bare metal cloud market . Moreover, the renewed attention in lightweight hypervisors and negative aspects of bare metal cloud hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investment in emerging technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

.The COVID-19 crisis caused a sharp increase in the demand for bare metal cloud services among businesses for load balancing to improve workload allocation, provide multiple database homes on a single server, offer customized networks for high performance, maximize IT resource access & physical security, facilitate high data security, and achieve strategic business initiatives.

.Key market participants worked together and improved bare metal cloud services during the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, in September 2020, Oracle and Rescale's launched a turnkey bare-metal cloud to enterprises. Its platform helps engineers and scientists build, compute, analyze, and scale simulations with high-performance computing. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides customers with the perfect platform for high performance computing that can be deployed in minutes with maximized control, transparency, and security. Such developments are also expected to contribute to the bare metal cloud market growth in the post-pandemic.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global bare metal cloud market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. On the other hand, the small and medium enterprise (SMEs) segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the need of continuing scalability and quick deployment, to avoid capital expenditures for the subsequent equipment lifestyle.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-fifth of the global bare metal cloud market revenue. On the other hand, the IT and telecom segment is expected to rule the market during the forecast period and the same segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 29.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing digitalization amongst different industries.

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global bare metal cloud market revenue. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the market during the forecast period and would portray the fastest CAGR of 28.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid increase in the adoption of new technology in every sector across the region.

The key players profiled in the bare metal cloud industry are International Business Machine Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC, Rackspace Technology, Alibaba Cloud, Lumen Technologies, and Internap Holding LLC. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as collaboration & partnership, investment, product launches, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the bare metal cloud industry.

