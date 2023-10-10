Persistent shortage of homes for sale continues in housing market

(MENAFN) In September, the housing market continued to grapple with a persistent shortage of available homes for sale, marking the fifth consecutive month of decline. According to a recent report from Realtor.com, the total inventory of homes for sale, including those under contract but not yet finalized, decreased by 4 percent in September when compared to the same period in the previous year.



Furthermore, the report highlights that the supply of homes on the market remains significantly low, registering a remarkable 45.1 percent drop from the standard levels observed before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.



"Inventory remains constrained as homes sell at a fairly quick pace," the statement declared. "Buyers continue to contend with high listing prices, mortgage rates, and lower inventory than last year."



However, there are indications of improvement in the inventory situation. The report mentioned that the overall inventory increased in September compared to the preceding month "more than can be expected for this time of year."

MENAFN10102023000045015682ID1107218249