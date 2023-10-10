Israel stops water provision to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Monday, Israel’s Energy Minister Israel Katz declared that he had ordered authorities to stop water provision to the Gaza Strip.



"All the water supply pipes from Israel to the Gaza Strip have been disconnected,” an Israeli news channel cited Katz as declaring.



He stated that Gaza's access to fuel and electricity had been blocked off two days ago.



The most recent action follows Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's decision to implement a "complete" closure on Gaza on Monday, declaring that no fuel, food, or water will ever enter the Gaza Strip.



Israel has stopped allowing traffic into and out of the Gaza Strip since Saturday.



The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Israel early on Saturday, which fired a barrage of missiles. According to the report, the unexpected attack was in reprisal for the Al-Aqsa Mosque being stormed in occupied East Jerusalem and the rise in settler aggression.



Israeli forces conducted Operation Swords of Iron on Hamas in the Gaza Strip as response.

MENAFN10102023000045015839ID1107218234