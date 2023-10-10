UAW strike costs US economy over USD5.5B in fourth week

(MENAFN) The strike led by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against the major automakers in Detroit, known as the Big Three, has now entered its fourth week. This labor dispute has already had a more significant economic impact on the United States than any other strike in the automotive industry this century.



A report from the Michigan-based economic consulting firm Anderson Economic Group (AEG) revealed on Monday that the losses resulting from the UAW's strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have reached a staggering USD5.5 billion by the end of the third week. This figure surpasses the previous record of USD4 billion, which was the estimated economic impact during the UAW's month-long strike against GM in 2019.



Breaking it down further, the ongoing strike by the UAW against the Big Three has resulted in a loss of USD579 million in wages for the workers, while the automakers collectively have suffered a USD2.68 billion loss. Additionally, dealers and customers have lost USD1.26 billion, and suppliers alone have faced a USD1.6 billion loss.



"The third week was more costly than the last 2 because we saw additional factories shuttered and parts shortages reported at dealerships," AEG’s principal as well as CEO Patrick Anderson stated in a declaration. He also said that "The stress suppliers are under has become acute, with more than 30 percent reporting that layoffs have already begun."

MENAFN10102023000045015682ID1107218222