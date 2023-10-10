Enemy Attacks Odesa Region With Drones, Hitting Logistics Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The logistics infrastructure was hit in an enemy drone attack in Odesa region overnight Tuesday.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy repeatedly attacked Odesa region with combat drones for three hours at night.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 23 Shahed drones over Odesa region.

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 27 Shaheds in southern regions overnight

Kiper emphasized that the logistics infrastructure was hit. No one was injured.

The region's head again called on residents of Odesa region to respond to the air alert and stay in shelters in case of danger.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 10, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 27 out of 36 Russian Shahed-type attack UAVs in the south of Ukraine.