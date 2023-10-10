Russians Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 117 Times In Past 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, the Russian military personnel opened fire on 21 populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region, launching 117 attacks.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"95 artillery strikes were recorded in Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Bilohirya, Stepove, Kamianske, Lobkove and other front-line towns and villages. The enemy dropped two aerial bombs on Novodanylivka, carried out 9 MLRS attacks on Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne, as well as 11 UAV attacks on Chervone, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky," the post reads.

Russians kill resident ofregion on Oct 9

Throughout the day, 29 reports were received about damage caused to residential buildings, farm buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured.

As Ukrinform reported, all Invincibility Points in Zaporizhzhia region resumed work on October 1.

Photo is illustrative