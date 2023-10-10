Azerbaijan Reveals COVID-19 Infections Reported Over Week Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the
week (from October 2 through October 8) has been announced, the
Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told
Trend .
Over the week, 361 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been
recorded in Azerbaijan, and 359 people have recovered, 5 people
have died.
In general, 833,550 cases of coronavirus infection have been
identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 822,843 people have been
treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is
370. To date, 10,337 people have died from the coronavirus.
In total, 7.6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in
Azerbaijan to date, of which 4,280 have been conducted over the
last week. No one in the country has been vaccinated against
COVID-19 over the last week. The total number of people vaccinated
against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is 13.9 million.
