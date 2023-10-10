Azerbaijan Reveals COVID-19 Infections Reported Over Week Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the week (from October 2 through October 8) has been announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .

Over the week, 361 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 359 people have recovered, 5 people have died.

In general, 833,550 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 822,843 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 370. To date, 10,337 people have died from the coronavirus.

In total, 7.6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to date, of which 4,280 have been conducted over the last week. No one in the country has been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the last week. The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is 13.9 million.