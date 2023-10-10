Azerbaijan Developing Means To Ensure Energy Security In New Draft Law

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Means of ensuring
energy security are being determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This issue was reflected in the new draft law "On Energy", which
was discussed today at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
According to the draft law, Azerbaijan 's energy
security is ensured by:
- adjusting of obligations on the development and extraction
of natural resource deposits that are a source of energy, energy
production and storage, imports and exports with the country's
future development plans and projected energy demand;
- expansion of energy production from renewable energy
sources;
- creation and maintenance of energy resources at the level
necessary to ensure energy security;
- ensuring rational use of energy resources and increasing
energy efficiency;
- a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive
authority takes measures to ensure energy independence on the basis
of these forecasts in accordance with the demand for various types
of energy and fuel in the country, as well as in accordance with
the energy balance on the basis of short-term and long-term
forecasts of energy production.
This law, in accordance with paragraph 11 of Part I of Article
94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, defines the
general legal, economic and management basis of activities in the
field of energy, as well as mechanisms for ensuring energy
security, forming a healthy competitive environment, supporting
sustainable economic development, providing consumers with
reliable, quality, affordable and safe energy.
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107218214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.