Leaders Of Separatist Regime Give Testimonies In Baku Prisons - Security Council

10/10/2023 3:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The flag of Azerbaijan is flying all over Karabakh, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, wrote in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

"The remnants of the destroyed separatist regime have been disarmed, their leaders brought to criminal responsibility are testifying at the investigation in Baku prisons, the process of demining and disarmament of the "gray zone" is being successfully carried out," he said.

