Leaders Of Separatist Regime Give Testimonies In Baku Prisons - Security Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The flag of
Azerbaijan is flying all over Karabakh, Secretary of the Security
Council under the President of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil
Usubov, wrote in his article published in the official media,
Trend reports.
"The remnants of the destroyed separatist regime have been
disarmed, their leaders brought to criminal responsibility are
testifying at the investigation in Baku prisons, the process of
demining and disarmament of the "gray zone" is being successfully
carried out," he said.
Will be updated
