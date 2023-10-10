Police fatally shoot driver at Chinese consulate in San Francisco

(MENAFN) On Monday in San Francisco, U.S. law enforcement officers fatally shot a driver whose vehicle collided with the Chinese consulate. Unconfirmed videos circulating on social media depicted a car inside the consulate building, with officers aiming their weapons at the driver's door, while individuals evacuated the premises.



A representative from the consulate stated that the individual responsible had operated the vehicle "violently into our consulate's administration hall, posing a serious threat to the lives of staff and people on-site and causing serious damage."



Sergeant Kathryn Winters of the San Francisco Police Department mentioned that officers took action upon receiving information about the vehicle colliding with the visa office.



"Officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred," Winters informed journalists.



Officers, paramedics, and medical personnel made efforts to resuscitate the individual, but despite their attempts, the person was later declared deceased at the hospital. Winters mentioned that the police were unable to provide any information regarding the suspect's identity.

