Netanyahu announces ongoing Israeli military campaign against Hamas

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that Israel's intense military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has just begun. He stated, "The actions we will take against our adversaries in the upcoming days will leave a lasting impact for generations."



Israel officially declared a state of war on Sunday, and the ongoing hostilities have resulted in approximately 900 casualties in Israel and over 680 in Gaza. The total death toll from the violence, surpassing 1,500, has prompted expressions of support for Israel from the international community, along with appeals to cease the fighting and protect civilians.



Furthermore, Israel has regained control of the Gaza border fence, which had been breached by Palestinian Hamas fighters, and is currently placing mines in the areas where the barrier was breached. As of Tuesday, there have been no reported infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.



In response, the Hamas movement has issued a threat to execute an Israeli captive each time Israel carries out airstrikes on Palestinian homes without prior warning. Israel has also initiated an unprecedented call-up of 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, raising concerns of a potential ground invasion.



"Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," As per a statement released by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, it was mentioned.

