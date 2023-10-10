Filipino nationals go missing amid Israel-Palestine conflict

(MENAFN) Representatives from the Philippine government have verified that seven Filipino individuals are presently "missing" amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine.



One of the individuals who cannot be located may have been "kidnapped," as indicated in a report received by the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv. A Filipino woman is said to have informed the embassy that "she recognised her husband in one of the videos circulating on social media, which shows a man being held by armed individuals, and most likely brought to Gaza."



However, it should be noted that this information has not been confirmed yet. Government officials have assured that they have been working tirelessly to locate the missing Filipinos.



In the latest update provided on Tuesday, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) of the country reported that two individuals were confirmed to have sustained injuries during the attacks. Both of them are currently in the process of recuperating.



Owwa's head, Arnell Ignacio, conveyed to local media that one of the injured individuals was admitted to a hospital, while the other, who experienced suffocation, was already on the path to recovery at a hotel in Tel Aviv. Officials from the agency have visited both injured Filipinos to ensure their well-being and safety.

