UNRWA shelters almost 137,000 Palestinians in Gaza’s schools

(MENAFN) On Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) declared that over 137,000 citizens in Gaza have taken shelter in 83 of its schools.



The UNRWA reported that the numbers are soaring as a result of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes.



The UN agency also mentioned that it was forced to close all 14 of its food distribution centers, leading to half a million people no longer receiving essential food aid.



Furthermore, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted four ambulances in the eastern part of Khan Yunis city.



At the same time, Israeli warplanes continue their airstrikes on various locations within the Gaza Strip.



The Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, involving a massive rocket barrage and infiltrations into Israel via land, air, and sea. They stated that this surprise attack was in response to the intrusion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by settlers against Palestinians.



In retaliation, the Israeli military initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The Gaza-based Health Ministry revealed on early Tuesday that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has reached 704, including 143 children and 105 women.

