First Jar Lid Innovation In Over 75 Years Debuts In Turkey

The EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid , reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world's first aluminum lug jar lid – a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional steel lids.

Located at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Büyükçekmece, the Eurasia Packaging Istanbul Fair is the largest annual fair and business platform for the packaging industry in the Eurasia region. The event allows international packaging companies the opportunity to showcase their creative packaging solutions and meet with buyers from more than 120 countries around the world.

ZA Packaging – a leading supplier of metal packaging solutions for brands worldwide – will be exhibiting the EEASY Lid at the event.

Earlier this year, the EEASY Lid was introduced to the European market for the first time when EDEKA Kempken – a family-owned German grocer – launched the EEASY Lid on its private label pasta sauces in select stores in Krefeld. The EEASY Lid is also available on products in more than 250 grocers across the United States.

“The EEASY Lid is an innovative packaging solution that allows brands to provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to consumers,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president.“By making accessible packaging a standard practice, brands can easily meet consumer needs while opening themselves up to an additional market of consumers with disabilities or physical limitations. Companies who are attending the Eurasia Packaging Istanbul Fair can see and experience the EEASY Lid and learn how it is providing brands a quality and innovative offering to consumers.”

The EEASY Lid is up to 50% easier to open than traditional jar lids, making life easier for those that struggle to or cannot easily open a vacuum-sealed jar.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company's headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores early this year.

ZA Packaging will be exhibiting the EEASY Lid at booth #716C in Hall 7.



For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid .

Click here to download photos of the EEASY Lid.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company's Innovation by Design award. CCT's software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world's first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company's headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit eeasylid .

