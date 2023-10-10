Exit Planning Institute Launches National Study About Owner Transition Readiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exit Planning Institute in Cleveland, OH

Study Builds Upon A Decade of Regional Research throughout the United States

- Scott Snider, President of the Exit Planning InstituteCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) today announced the launch of its first National State of Owner ReadinessTM Survey since 2013. The survey measures owner readiness to transition their private businesses with a value between $1M and $20M to new ownership. This national study comes after 10 years of research in regions such as Los Angeles, Colorado, Minnesota, and 10 other markets with large percentages of entrepreneurial-driven businesses.“Failure to provide for the continuity of a business impacts not only an owner's personal wealth, but also the future of all other stakeholders who depend on its successful transition,” says Scott Snider, President of the Exit Planning Institute.“This study will also examine the role the COVID-19 pandemic has played in the preparation for and decision to transition. It's also coming at a time when many baby boomers and Gen Xers are considering how to maximize the value of their businesses prior to exit.”The National State of Owner Readiness Survey will assess:.Specific trends of both successful and unsuccessful business transitions.Factors that impact the valuation of companies prior to and following transition to new ownership.Insights that current owners can use to enhance their exit strategy..Impact of COVID-19 on owner readiness.Differences in national owner readiness over the last 10 yearsFindings from the survey will inform consultation provided by the more than 5,000 Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA) nationwide who help business owners build more valuable companies for the most significant exit.Survey ParticipationBusiness owners are encouraged to participate in this proprietary study. No personal contact information is collected, and all individual responses are anonymous and confidential. The survey takes less than 15 minutes to complete. Go to to participate in the 2023 National State of Owner ReadinessTM Survey. The survey closes on Nov. 8, 2023.Survey ReportThe survey will culminate in a National State of Owner Readiness Report, which will be unveiled at EPI's State of Institute Address in February 2024. Findings will compare national results to the regional surveys EPI has conducted over the last decade as well as the initial National State of Owner Readiness Report in 2013. Most importantly, the report will identify actionable initiatives that can impact owner readiness for exit and improve the probability of a successful transition, regardless of when that time comes or the circumstances under which it is triggered.“All business owners will eventually exit their business. The quality of that exit is in direct proportion to the quality of preparations made,” Brent Engelbrekt, CBI, M&AMI, CM&AP, CEPA, Senior M&A Advisor, True North Mergers & Acquisitions, and a member of the EPI Minnesota chapter.About EPIThe Exit Planning Institute® was founded in 2005, and the Certified Exit Planning Advisor® (CEPA) credentialing program was launched in 2007. The CEPA® credential relates to the technical skills of advisors who work with business owners. EPI is committed to providing the best exit planning content in the industry, ongoing practice support for advisors, and connectivity to business owners. CEPA is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world.

